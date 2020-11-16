Through Tonight: Skies are mainly clear early. Some increase in clouds late seems likely. Lows end up ranging from the low 30s to near 40. Winds are out of the west and northwest early, becoming variable with time.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clouds are most numerous early as a new push of colder air arrives. Given very cold air aloft, we might have clouds much of the day, but partial sun as well. Maybe a quick passing sprinkle. It’s blustery, with winds out of the northwest about 20 to 30 mph. That could mean some gusts past 40 mph or so. That keeps highs in the near 50 to mid-50s range feeling more like 30s and 40s most of the day.
Look up: The Leonid meteor shower peaks tonight. It’ll be chilly, with perhaps some clouds at times, but otherwise decent to watch, with the best chance after midnight. As many as 20 per hour may be seen by looking north.
