Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny and breezy with temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than Monday as highs reach the low to mid-50s in the early afternoon. Winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph turn to come from the northwest in the afternoon and could gust as high as 30 mph. This will make temperatures in the 50s feel like the 40s at times. Very dry dew points keep the air feeling quite crisp as well. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and still breezy into at least the evening hours as temperatures drop into the 40s and then the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph should fade a bit overnight. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunny skies can’t overcome our coldest weather of the season so far as highs only manage to range through the mid- to upper 40s. Breezy conditions from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph offer a wind chill into the colder 30s at times. This air mass continues to be very dry, too. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, probably our coldest night, with lows in the 20s in the suburbs to the low 30s in the city. Light breezes from the northwest should go mostly calm later at night. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday starts to warm a bit with lighter winds and highs in the low to mid-50s under continued mostly sunny skies. Thursday night should be mostly clear with lows mainly in the 30s to around 40. Confidence: High

Friday moves back into the nicer weather range with more sunny skies as temperatures warm into the low to mid-60s. Friday night should be mostly clear with lows in the 40s to low 50s. Confidence: High