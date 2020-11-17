Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds of the day dissipate with sunset. Winds lower somewhat. Still biting, though! Lows range from the upper 20s to low 30s in most spots. Wind chills are a good 10 or more degrees below actual temperatures thanks to northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s a crisp start and a chilly day despite lots of sun. Pretty much everyone tops out in the mid-40s, which is the normal high temperature nearer the heart of winter. Winds are lighter than they were today but still gusty, out of the northwest from 10 to 15 mph.
Pollen update: Tree and weed pollen are both low, as are mold spores.
First freeze? Baltimore and D.C. have yet to see a freeze. In Baltimore, the low so far has been 35 degrees, and the first freeze is about three weeks later than the average of Oct. 29 if it happens tonight. In Washington, it’s been as cold as 39 degrees. The average first freeze for the city is Nov. 17, so we’d be about on time. Out west, at Dulles, the first freeze happened Oct. 31.
