AD

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): We’ll see our coldest day of this brief cold streak despite partly to mostly sunny skies. Bundle up this morning as temperatures rise through the 30s, with wind chills in most spots starting in the 20s. Afternoon highs only reach the mid- to upper 40s, with wind chills more like the mid-30s to near 40. Winds aren’t as strong as yesterday’s but still breezy from the northwest about 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 25 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds diminish this evening and could go nearly calm overnight. That, combined with mostly clear skies, allows maximum cooling as lows drop to the upper 20s and low 30s. Confidence: High

AD

AD

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Thursday): After a chilly start, temperatures begin their rebound thanks to mostly sunny skies and a milder breeze from the south. Highs should reach the mid-50s, with those winds from the south around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The air mass continues to gradually warm with a light wind from the south. That means less chilly lows in the mid-30s to near 40 under mostly clear skies. Confidence: High

A look ahead