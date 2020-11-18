Through tonight: Chilly and clear conditions will be the rule. Thankfully, winds will die off significantly after sunset. They’ll become light and variable overnight. Lows will range from the mid-20s to low 30s. Most spots outside the Beltway should see temperatures fall into the 20s for several hours, although downtown may escape its first freeze of the fall, at least officially.

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’ll have another day of near 100 percent sunshine. It will turn warmer, with highs in the low and mid-50s. Winds will be from the south around 10 to 15 mph.

Another shot: While last night’s temperatures were a little milder than suspected, with most spots staying above freezing, tonight should give it another go for first freeze in many locations. It’s getting late to not have much in the way of cold. Over at Dulles International Airport, the National Weather Service says it’s the latest we’ve made it in the calendar year without dropping below 32 there.

As I wrote Tuesday, “Baltimore and D.C. have yet to see a freeze. ... The average first freeze for the city is Nov. 17. ... Out west, at Dulles, the first freeze happened Oct. 31.”

A hard freeze is typically considered several hours with temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30. To date, none of the region (the spot in color is an error) has seen temperatures dip to 28. That should change tonight.