Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Temperatures climb steadily after a near-freezing start under beautiful blue skies. Highs in the low to mid-50s would be a lot more tolerable if south winds were not quite so brisk (10 to 20 mph). Confidence: High

AD

Tonight: Clear skies offer a great view of the crescent moon in the company of Jupiter and Saturn in the evening sky. Winds from the south lighten. Lows fall to the mid- to upper 30s (lower 40s downtown). Confidence: High

AD

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Abundant sunshine and only the lightest of breezes combine to make highs in the low to mid-60s quite comfortable. A treat for walkers, joggers and bikers before the winter cold inevitably arrives. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear skies and calm winds allow temperatures to drop fairly quickly. Lows bottom out in the upper 30s to mid-40s (downtown). Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday should warm up nicely with another sunny start, but clouds are likely to start increasing by the afternoon. If they do not arrive too early, highs in the mid-60s should be a cinch. Winds remain light. Cloudy skies overnight slow the cooling but still fall to the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Clouds are likely to dominate much of Sunday. High pressure over New England could push a little cooler air into the region, too. Highs drop back to the mid- to upper 50s but are still seasonable for the date. A stray shower is possible overnight but not likely. Lows hold in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium