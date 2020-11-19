Through 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, you can enter your forecast for how much snow you expect through April 1 at Reagan National Airport (Washington’s official measurement location) — to the nearest tenth of an inch.

(No additional decimals please; 10.1 is valid, but 10.11 is not. Do not include symbols and do not write out inches. We will disqualify invalid entries.)

Just fill out the form below to participate.

Guess to within a tenth of an inch (ex. 23.4 or 30.0). Do not include any letters or symbols. Guesses that do not use this format will be disqualified.

There is no prize for this competition, but the winner(s) will be recognized here on the Capital Weather Gang in the spring. Major bragging rights are on the line.

Last year, more than 750 people participated. All but five overestimated how much snow would fall.

Will more of you be in the ballpark this time?

As a hint, there’s a consensus among forecasters that snowfall will be somewhat below normal. That said, many of these same forecasters last year called for more snow than average and were very wrong.

For the record, Capital Weather Gang is calling for 10 to 14 inches in the coming winter, as detailed in our winter outlook released Wednesday.

Here is some background information, which may help you in your forecast:

The average snow was 15.4 inches from 1981-2010 and 13.8 inches from 1991-2020 at National. The median snowfall was 10 to 12 inches for these two periods.

The average snowfall since records have been kept (dating to 1888) in Washington (at National and other locations) is about 18 inches.

Snowfall totals for the past five winters:

2019-2020: 0.6 inches (third-lowest on record)

2018-2019: 16.9 inches

2017-2018: 7.8 inches

2016-2017: 3.4 inches

2015-2016: 22.2 inches

List of all years’ snowfall