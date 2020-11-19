Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: We’ll see some of those high clouds that entered the region today blow by through the evening. They may help moderate temperature drops somewhat. With a south wind entrenched, it certainly won’t be as cold as last night. Mid-30s to around 40 should do it for lows in most locations, but a few north and west could fall to around freezing.
Tomorrow (Friday): If you can kick off the weekend early, you might want to do so. Expect a high daily digit for this one as sunshine rules and temperatures rise above normal. Highs will shoot for 60 to 65 in most spots. Winds will be from the south around 5 to 10 mph.
Brrr: Temperatures this morning were at or below freezing at all major airports. Washington tallied its first freeze of the season with a low of 32. Baltimore made it to 25 and Dulles made it to 24. In Washington, it ends a run of 262 days with no freezes. That’s the eighth longest freeze-free run on record. It comes a few days after the average in the city, and 10 days after last year’s first freeze.
