Today (Friday): Shooting above our average high temperature in D.C. of 56 degrees for the date, we aim for near 60 to mid-60s by midafternoon. (We’re right on the edge for temperatures when it comes to a “nice day,” but it is late November.) Winds are the tamest in days, with southerly breezes only occasionally eyeing a 15-mph burst. This also may be our sunniest, clearest-sky day for a while, so please soak up the rays while we can. A bit of haze from southern U.S. wildfire smoke is possible, but shouldn’t be too big a factor if it makes it here. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear skies persist during the evening, along with calming breezes. That combo should allow temperatures to drop below 50 degrees by late evening. Clouds may increase a bit later in the night, halting the fall in low temperatures to around the upper 30s to mid-40s range. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): One more warm day. The morning is a bit brighter than the afternoon, as high-level clouds increase. Winds are generally light, but we could see a couple midday northwesterly breezes near 10 to 15 mph. High temperatures reach the 61- to 68-degree range. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds build into the region, but we should remain rain-free. Low to mid-40s should do it for low temperatures, by around sunrise. We could see a light but steady northeasterly breeze build during the predawn hours. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Skies are mostly cloudy with marine air pushing into the region upon northeasterly breezes around 10 mph. We should still be able to hit the mid-50s by late day, with a chance we see a couple of upper 50s if sunshine is able to peek out more than currently forecast. A couple sprinkles can’t be ruled out as we go through the day, either. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: A sprinkle or shower is possible in the evening, with a period of steadier showers possible nearer dawn. We should have a better idea of rain timing and amounts as we get closer. Skies are cloudy, which act as a blanket, keeping low temperatures from falling past the mid-40s to around 50 degrees. Confidence: Medium

Wind and morning dampness may be the Monday stories. Behind a cold front, temperatures may not fall much immediately, managing the mid-50s to near 60 degrees. With northwesterly winds perhaps gusting near 30 mph, it may feel several degrees chillier than the temperature on the thermometer. Sunshine returns as drier air moves in during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium