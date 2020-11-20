Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Skies will be mainly clear early and through the night. Light winds out of the northwest will complement lows in the mid-40s to around 50.
Tomorrow (Saturday): We’ll see more clouds than today, but they’ll mainly be at a high level and thin. Highs should head for the mid-60s most spots. Winds should be light from the north.
Sunday: Coming off lows in the mid-40s to near 50, it should be cloudier and cooler than Saturday. Winds will be coming out of the north and northeast, which emphasizes the marine layer. Highs will likely be in the 50s to near 60. Showers will become more likely after dark, and that may last into Monday.
See Camden Walker's forecast through the beginning of next week.
