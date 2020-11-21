Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies will remain mostly overcast, and temperatures will slowly fall off overnight. Winds will become a bit more northeasterly, which will just reinforce the cloud cover. Lows should end up in the low to mid-40s, with slight chance at a sprinkle or two.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunday will be a bit of a damp and dreary day — damp in the sense that temperatures will be cool (in the 50s) and winds off the water will keep the air feeling moist or full of water. This shouldn’t translate into any measurable precipitation, at least not until late Sunday night and early Monday morning.
