Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

AD

Today (Sunday): Winds today are from the east, and for those that follow the weather closely, you know what that usually means: clouds. It’s not all bad, though. While it’s decidedly cooler than yesterday, we should stay dry through the bulk of the day, though an isolated shower or sprinkle is possible. Morning temperatures slowly rise through the upper 40s to near 50, with afternoon highs capped in the mid-to-upper 50s. Those winds from the east are fairly light, around 5-10 mph Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tonight: The chance of an isolated shower or sprinkle continues during the evening. Showers associated with a cold front are then likely to move in from west to east after midnight. Not expecting anything too heavy and they should be moving out toward morning. The clouds stay in place and temperatures hold steady in the low 50s as winds come from the south. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through Thanksgiving Day...

AD

Tomorrow (Monday): Showers should be exiting to our east by 7 a.m. or so, and in their wake, a cool breeze is a-coming. A stiff wind picks up from the northwest, around 15-20 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph at times. Skies quickly turn partly to mostly sunny behind the departing rain, but temperatures only rise a few degrees to the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tomorrow night: Winds gradually diminish during the evening and overnight, leaving us clear and cool as lows head for the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Tuesday brings mostly sunny skies with high pressure overhead, and without the whipping winds, it feels a bit nicer even if it’s a few degrees colder. Highs struggle to near 50. High pressure moves away Tuesday night as winds start to come from the south. Lows drop to the upper 30s and low 40s with increasing clouds. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

A storm system approaching from the west on Wednesday keeps our skies on the cloudy side. But with a few peeks of sun and winds from the south, highs should make it solidly into the 50s. Shower chances arrive by late afternoon or evening, with showers likely Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium