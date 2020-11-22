Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Initially, temperatures won’t move much overnight, hovering in the low to mid-50s. The aforementioned frontal system will move through the region sometime after 3 a.m., accompanied by showers and gusty (10 to 20-plus mph) northwest winds. Precipitation should be on the light side, ultimately moving off to the east early Monday morning.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Monday): The majority of the precipitation should be east of the area by late morning. Clouds will hang tough at first, but skies should quickly brighten by the afternoon. Despite the sun, breezy northwest winds keep temperatures on the cool side, with highs in the mid- to upper 40s. It’s clear and cold in the evening, with lows near the freezing mark.
See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Strong Cyclone Gati slams into Somalia: A tropical cyclone underwent rapid strengthening overnight in the western Indian Ocean, tracking straight for northeast Somalia. If intensity estimations are correct, it looks to have made landfall as a major Category 3 hurricane. That would make it the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in Somalia.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.