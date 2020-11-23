Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): High temperatures probably occurred after midnight ahead of the cold front that just swept through the region. Early-morning clouds quickly decrease, but as sunshine emerges, winds crank up and chilly air pours in. Temperatures hover around 50 for much of the day before dipping into the 40s toward sunset. Winds are from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A cold night under clear skies and a slight breeze. Lows range from near 30 in our colder spots to the mid-30s downtown. Winds out of the northwest around 10 mph produce freezing wind chills. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A lingering breeze accompanies sunny skies. It’s on the brisk side with highs struggling to reach 50. Winds from the northwest at around 10 mph ease in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies become partly cloudy and lows range through the 30s. Toward morning, a light wind starts to come in from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Clouds increase Wednesday with rain showers likely at night. Winds from the south usher in somewhat milder air with highs in the mid- to upper 50s. Lows Wednesday night range from 45 to 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Some rain is possible on Thanksgiving morning, especially early, but should end by noon, if not sooner. We may see skies brighten a bit in the afternoon with rather mild highs from 60 to 65. Partly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Friday and Saturday look good with partly sunny skies and highs near 60. Nighttime lows are in the 40s. Late Saturday into Saturday, night clouds may increase some. Confidence: Medium