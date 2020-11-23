Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds that worked into parts of the area this afternoon should diminish by half through the evening, but we’ll still see occasional gusts from the northwest around 15 to 20 mph. Lows will fall to near freezing north and west of Interstate 95 and into the low- and mid-30s elsewhere.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Sunshine should regain its full dominance as skies are almost entirely clear. Despite all those rays, highs will likely rise to only within a few degrees of 50, which is a bit below normal for the date. Winds will be more cooperative than today, out of the northwest around five to 10 mph and probably weakening before sunset.
See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Dreaming of snow: It’s almost that time of year again. In fact, the long-range weather pattern looks somewhat wintry as we head into December. If you’ve been in the area a while, you probably know that it used to snow a lot on Dec. 5. Maybe we can bring that back? I have a feeling we’ll be watching this as we close in over the days ahead. And if you missed it, check the winter outlook.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.