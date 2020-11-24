Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mixed with more clouds as temperatures climb from early morning levels in the colder 30s to the upper 40s into the low 50s in the afternoon. Winds from the north and northwest at 5 to 10 mph may be a bit gusty in the morning but should fade during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging through the 30s as light winds start to come from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer as highs reach the mid- to upper 50s with light winds from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Cloudy with rain showers developing later at night as lows only dip to about the low 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thanksgiving Thursday starts showery and cloudy, but showers may end by early afternoon as highs reach the low to mid-60s. Partly cloudy and cool Thursday night with lows in the mid-40s to around 50. Confidence: Medium

Friday features nicer weather with partly sunny skies and warmer-than-normal temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Friday night should see partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows from the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

