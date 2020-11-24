Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

AD

Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mixed with more clouds as temperatures climb from early-morning levels in the colder 30s to the upper 40s into the low 50s in the afternoon. Winds from the north and northwest at 5 to 10 mph may be a bit gusty in the morning but should fade during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold, with lows ranging through the 30s as light winds start to come from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer as highs reach the mid- to upper 50s with light winds from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tomorrow night: Cloudy with rain showers developing later at night as lows only dip to about the low 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thanksgiving Thursday starts showery and cloudy, but showers may end by early afternoon as highs reach the low to mid-60s. Partly cloudy and cool Thursday night with lows in the mid-40s to around 50. Confidence: Medium

Friday features nicer weather with partly sunny skies and warmer-than-normal temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Friday night should see partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows from the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

AD