Through tonight: We’ll see a fair amount of high-level cloudiness this evening and overnight. That helps keep our temperatures from tumbling far, with lows mainly in the mid-30s to near 40. Winds are light from the south.

AD

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It may end up cloudier than not on the whole, but periods of sunshine are also a good bet. With a weak weather system passing to our northwest, clouds increase late in the day, and showers may appear in the hours after dark. Before any of that rain risk, highs are in the mid- and upper 50s. Winds blow from the south around 10 mph.

AD

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores and tree pollen are both low.

Thanksgiving: Jason Samenow put together a great overview of Thanksgiving weather across the country. For the most part, tranquil. Want a little more detail for here? Let’s give it a go.

Showers depart in the morning. The most consistent rain should be pushing east by sunrise, or midmorning at the latest. A few raindrops could linger into the early afternoon well east or southeast.

Midday drying and warming. While we may not see total clearing, there should be some. A cold front should hold off long enough to keep the day somewhat humid for this time of year.

Temperatures well above normal. The average high of 54 is likely to be eclipsed by at least 10 degrees. The current model consensus is for mid- and upper 60s.