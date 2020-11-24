Friday and Saturday, a new rainstorm will develop in the South, drawing moisture north from the Gulf of Mexico. By Sunday, it will begin to lift north and spread heavy rain into the Tennessee Valley.

Thanksgiving week forecast details

Tuesday

AD

AD

A storm system will begin developing over the Texas Panhandle, drawing warm, unstable air into the southern Plains, as well as southern Missouri and much of Arkansas. Here, the National Weather Service has declared an elevated risk of strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Storms could pop up in cities including Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Dallas, Little Rock and Wichita.

“Large hail and severe wind gusts are the primary hazards,” writes the Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.

To the north and northwest of the develop storm, on its cold side, wintry weather is likely.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for parts of the Colorado Rockies, including Denver, where three to seven inches of snow is possible through midday.

Advisories for wintry weather are also in effect for northern Minnesota and parts of southern Wisconsin and northern Michigan, including Duluth and Madison, because of a light wintry mix of snow, ice and rain.

Snowfall is also predicted in the Cascade Mountains in the Pacific Northwest.

AD

AD

Wednesday

By Wednesday, rainy weather will likely extend from the Deep South to the eastern Great Lakes as the storm system heads eastward. Ahead of the storm, enough warm air will have surged northward that most of its precipitation will fall as rain. The exception may be in extreme northern Michigan, where freezing rain is possible, and in the Adirondacks and interior New England, where a little light snow is likely.

The steadiest, heaviest rain is expected from southern Illinois through Ohio, including Indianapolis and Columbus, where an inch could fall.

On Wednesday night, rain showers will probably arrive in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, while any snow and mixed precipitation should transition to plain rain in the Northeast.

AD

Thanksgiving

In the Mid-Atlantic, Thanksgiving Day will start off showery, but rain should exit from south to north by midday. Only portions of eastern and northern New England, where rain will linger well into the afternoon, may remain wet for the balance of the holiday.

A corridor of moderate rain is likely from eastern Pennsylvania to southern New England, where half an inch to locally more than an inch could fall. Cities in this rainy corridor include Philadelphia, New York, Providence and Boston.

The rest of the country should be mostly dry, save for a few snow showers scattered about the Northern Rockies.

Except for the Intermountain West, temperatures are likely to be milder than average over the entire nation. From Dallas to Atlanta to Charlotte and points south, high temperatures are predicted to reach at least 70 degrees.

Friday into the weekend

AD

AD

From the southern half of Texas to the Florida Panhandle, periods of rain are expected Friday and Saturday, while the rest of the country should be mostly dry.

By Sunday, some of this rainfall will begin to shift north and eastward into parts of the Tennessee Valley and southeast, as a new storm systems start to take shape.