Today (Wednesday): Partly sunny skies and a breeze from the south send warmer temperatures today. Morning temperatures rise into and through the 40s, with afternoon highs heading for the mid- to upper 50s. Those winds from the south are just a bit breezy, around 10-15 mph at times. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies turn mostly cloudy this evening as our next system approaches from the west. Could see an isolated shower this evening, with showers likely overnight. With the clouds and a continued mild breeze form the south, temperatures only drop a few degrees, hovering in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thanksgiving): Early morning showers should gradually diminish and move off to the east around 7 to 11 a.m. Can’t rule out a stray shower during the afternoon, but the bulk of it is looking good. Skies brighten just a bit, as highs pop into the mid- to upper 60s, with a light breeze from the south and southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Temperatures remain decently mild into the evening as we fall back into the 50s. Overnight lows dip to the mid-40s to near 50 under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High

A look ahead

The nice weather continues Friday with partly sunny skies, light winds and highs in the low 60s, followed by Friday night lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Saturday remains partly sunny, with an isolated morning shower possible as a weak cold front moves through, and slightly cooler highs near 60. Winds pick up from the northwest Saturday afternoon as skies clear behind the front, dropping Saturday night lows to the 30s. Confidence: Medium