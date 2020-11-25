Through Tonight: A shower is possible by mid-evening, but the more consistent activity should hold off until late evening and through the overnight. Lows will range from near 50 to the mid-50s. Rainfall totals of about a tenth to a quarter inch seem a good bet where showers are numerous.

Tomorrow (Thanksgiving): Showers will be waning around sunrise. They might be done to the north and west, and ending from about 7 to 9 a.m. east. It could take until mid- or late morning farther south and east into Southern Maryland.

For much of the midday and afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, with occasional sunnier moments. Highs will be in the mid-60s, with some in the upper 60s as well. Warm winds will be out of the southwest and west around 10 to 15 mph.

There could be another passing shower in the hours around sunset as a cold front moves through. Any of that activity would be rather light and quick.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low.

Thanksgiving climatology: Ever wondered what temperatures were on historical Thanksgivings across the Lower 48? Wonder no more. While it’ll be warm in Washington, the record high for Thanksgiving of 77 in 2007 is very likely to remain safe.