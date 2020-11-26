Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thanksgiving): Showers are likely to start the day but any downpours are brief and fade away by midmorning. South winds may gust to 20 mph. A few breaks in the clouds by afternoon allow highs to soar to the mid- to upper 60s. Now that is worth being thankful for. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds should continue to break up overnight and winds quickly calm. Overnight lows drop into the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Friday): There should be a fair amount of sun to start the day but clouds are likely to increase in the afternoon. Highs still top out in the low 60s, and minimal breezes make it comfortable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies remain partly cloudy with barely a breeze. Lows settle in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday may have a partly cloudy start but sunshine dominates the afternoon. High pressure pushes cooler air into the area, keeping highs mainly in the upper 50s (still warmer than normal). A clear and calm night drops lows into the 30s across the area. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Sunshine dominates on Sunday with highs again peaking in the upper 50s for most spots with calm winds. Clouds increase overnight but should hold off long enough to allow a glimpse of the rising “Frosty” full moon in the early evening. Lows fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium