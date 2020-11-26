Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: We can’t totally rule out an evening sprinkle or brief shower, but most of us stay dry. Temperatures quickly fall through the 60s after sunset. Skies are partly cloudy overnight as lows settle near 40 in our cooler spots and in the mid- to upper 40s downtown. Light winds from the north.
Tomorrow (Friday): After some morning clouds, skies gradually become mostly sunny, and it’s a second straight terrific afternoon. Though a shade cooler than today, highs still reach the low 60s, which is more than five degrees above normal. Breezes from the north are light at around five mph.
Warmest Thanksgivings: Through 3 p.m., the high temperature in Washington had reached at least 67 degrees, making it the warmest since 2007, when it was a toasty 77 degrees. In Baltimore, it had reached at least 68, also the warmest since 2007. The National Weather Service lists the warmest Thanksgivings at both locations in the graphic below:
