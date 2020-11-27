Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Variably cloudy skies try to give way to more sunshine as the day wears on. High temperatures are generally near 60 with some low 60s in the typically warmer spots that win the sunshine lottery and see more than others. Light north breezes generally keep to around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Tonight: Skies may show some stars at times but generally remain partly to mostly cloudy. Slight north-northwesterly breezes should fully calm by late night. A sprinkle, brief drizzle and patchy fog are possible near dawn. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week…

Tomorrow (Saturday): Our lowering temperature trend continues, with high temperatures generally in the 52-59 degree range. Northwesterly breezes may gust near 20 mph a few times, assisting in transporting in this noticeably cooler air. Sunshine slowly tries to win the day, especially by the afternoon. At least we can say this is closer to what November feels like, on average. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Tomorrow night: Skies should stay fairly clear, and northwest breezes in the evening should calm by late night. Low temperatures manage to dip into the 30s regionwide. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Skies should stay mostly sunny until perhaps late afternoon, as clouds move in more noticeably. Southerly breezes are around, but generally light, under 10 mph. If we see a longer duration of southerly breezes around and above 10 mph combining with late-arriving clouds after sunset, we could see high temperatures reach for 60 degrees or so. For now, let’s call it mid-50s to around 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Clouds continue to increase, but you may be able to see — early on in the evening — the rising “Frosty” full moon. We could see some showers and a period of rain move in later, perhaps by late evening. Breezes pick up by dawn, out of the east-southeast. Low temperatures have a hard time dipping below the low 40s (briefly). It’s possible that many locations see temperatures rise toward and above 50 degrees as we get nearer dawn. Confidence: Medium

AD

AD

Gusty rains with showers and perhaps storms on Monday may continue, but exact timing and amounts of rain and winds are going to become clearer as the weekend progresses. We could see a quick inch of rain and wind gusts near 40 mph or higher, potentially including some damaging winds. Stay tuned. High temperatures should reach at least 60 in most areas, but if we see a prolonged burst of southerly winds transporting in warmer air from near the Gulf of Mexico, we could soar higher. Confidence: Low