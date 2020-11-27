Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: We continue to see variably cloudy skies going into the night. There’s a slight chance of a quick sprinkle but nothing of consequence. Lows range from the upper 30s to low 40s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Perhaps one of those days you can’t find a cloud! Highs are in the mid- and upper 50s. Winds are a bit feisty, out of the northwest around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
Sunday: More of the same, in general. We should see skies turn cloudier with time, but also plenty of sun once again. Highs are in the mid-50s, with some upper 50s possible. Rain works into the area overnight as a big storm moves through the east.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.