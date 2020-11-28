Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): This is the kind of day you might enjoy a game of “find the cloud.” Any of those are few and far between, with deep-blue skies dominating. Temperatures head toward highs in the mid- and upper 50s. Winds out of the northwest around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph mean you might want to walk on the sunny side of the street. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies are mainly clear through a seasonably cool evening. Winds of the day should diminish, which increases the comfort factor somewhat. Lows settle to within a few degrees of 40. That’s actually a couple degrees above normal. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): You might think it’s Saturday (who really knows what time is anymore, right?), but increasing clouds help remind you it is not. We should still see a good deal of sunshine as highs again head to the mid- and upper 50s. Winds are from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers or a widespread area of rain moves into the area in the hours around midnight, and it fairly quickly becomes occasionally moderate to heavy. That is likely to continue into and through sunrise. Winds become pretty feisty as well, out of the south, with gusts around 30 or 35 mph at times. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Moderate to occasionally heavy rain may persist into Monday morning, with totals of about three-quarters of an inch to an inch and a half common. There also could be a gusty shower or storm risk as a strong low pressure system passes to our west and northwest. There’s some chance this could spawn severe weather, including isolated damaging winds. With time, the rain tends to end, and we should see some sun. Winds remain gusty from the south. Sustained winds about 20 mph and gusts to 40 mph seem possible, before a late turn more toward westerly. Temperatures shoot for the mid-60s and conditions may feel a bit humid for a while. Confidence: Medium