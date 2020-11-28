Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Breezy winds will subside after sunset, leaving us with a clear, calm and cold overnight period. Low temperatures should fall close to the freezing mark, ranging from 32 to 36 degrees with light and variable winds.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Sunday): We’ll get a cold start, but Sunday should end up being another nice day. Temperatures should top out in the mid- to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies and much less wind. Clouds are expected to be on the increase in the late afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rain should move into the region just after midnight on Monday morning.
See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.