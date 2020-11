The calendar also contains the dates of historic storms and important local weather events. Note, all of the calendar pages are displayed at the bottom of this post.

Here is the link to place an order for a Seasons of Washington 2021 calendar. I’m using print-on-demand through Lulu; the same process I’ve employed the past two years. Because of the pandemic, production times are longer than usual. Calendar production has been taking between five to seven business days, and shipping can take a week or two.

Here are a few notes about the calendar photos:

Overall, it is a lot of effort to shoot calendar photos throughout the year and then later produce a calendar. But it is a labor of love. And it is a tradition. I produced my first weather calendar in 2004.

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November