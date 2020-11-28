The calendar also contains the dates of historic storms and important local weather events. Note, all of the calendar pages are displayed at the bottom of this post.
Here is the link to place an order for a Seasons of Washington 2021 calendar. I’m using print-on-demand through Lulu; the same process I’ve employed the past two years. Because of the pandemic, production times are longer than usual. Calendar production has been taking between five to seven business days, and shipping can take a week or two.
Here are a few notes about the calendar photos:
- During the winter of 2019-20, only 0.6 inches of snow was recorded at Reagan National Airport. That’s not enough snow for a good calendar photo. Fortunately, two inches of wet snow fell at the Manassas National Battlefield Park on Jan. 7, which provided the perfect setting for shooting snow-plastered scenes. February, however, was a huge disappointment in the snow category across the entire D.C. area.
- Cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin peaked March 20, and two days later, district police blocked roads to the Tidal Basin to prevent crowds from gathering due to the pandemic. I snapped cherry blossom photos March 21, the day before the roads closed, and I never returned until midsummer, for thunderstorm chases.
- A few of the calendar’s summer photos are out of order. July’s calendar photo was shot June 27, at a socially-distanced fireworks show at Mount Vernon. A fireworks photo in a calendar needs to appear on the July page, so I pushed the photo back a month.
- Photos for May and June are also out of order, and were shot in July because I wanted to include lightning photos. Thunderstorms in July produced some really cool storm scenes.
- The August calendar photo is one of my all-time favorite lightning images. At least 2020 produced photogenic thunderstorms.
- October’s calendar photo shows a scene of a family kayaking at Great Falls. Kayakers on the falls always make for great calendar shot, especially with fall foliage.
- December’s calendar photo is from Dec. 9, 2017. I always go back into my archives for December’s photo because I make the calendar in November, and I like to show snow on a Christmas tree on the December page.
Overall, it is a lot of effort to shoot calendar photos throughout the year and then later produce a calendar. But it is a labor of love. And it is a tradition. I produced my first weather calendar in 2004.