Today (Sunday): Not bad eh? Another sunny and pleasant day is in store as we close out the long weekend. Mostly sunny skies may try to cloud over late in the day as the sun starts to go down, but we’re nice and bright for most of the hours that count. Morning temperatures rising into and through the 40s might end up a degree or two cooler than yesterday, but are fairly nice nonetheless, topping out around 55 to 60. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: High

Tonight: A storm system approaching from the south sends increasing clouds our way during the evening, with showers moving in after midnight. By dawn the rain is likely widespread and heavy at times. Light winds from the southeast keep temperatures from falling too far, with overnight lows in the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Showers continue heavy at times during the morning as winds kick up from the southeast, gusting near 30 mph, and helping temperatures rise through the 50s into the low-to-mid 60s. Showers should become more scattered after 11 a.m. or so. But warm temperatures climbing toward afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 60s could fuel a few early-to-mid afternoon thunderstorms with the potential for damaging winds. Can’t rule out an isolated tornado as well. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few isolated showers may linger into the early evening. Otherwise skies could partially clear with lows falling to the low-to-mid 40s, as colder air moves in via light winds from the west-northwest. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

By Tuesday the core of the storm system is well off to our north, but some trailing energy could give us a few rain or even snow showers. It’s the first day of meteorological winter, and it feels like it. The midday breeze is a bit gusty from the west as temperatures hold in the mid-to-upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Skies continue partly cloudy Tuesday night as temperatures continue to cool, dropping to lows in the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: Medium