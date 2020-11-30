Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): Rain, heavy at times, is likely in the early-morning hours before a pause, when temperatures spike upward. By the late-morning and early-afternoon hours, we’re into the 60s before a round of scattered showers and storms between about noon and 3 p.m. A few of them could be intense with gusty winds, especially along and east of Interstate 95. By late afternoon, we start drying out, but winds are gusty out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Skies are variably cloudy as colder air blows into the region. Toward dawn, we can’t totally rule out a shower or, in our colder areas, even a snow flurry. Lows range from the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds are out of the west at about 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A shower or snow flurry (in our colder areas) isn’t out of the question in the morning before skies become partly sunny. It’s a blustery day with highs only in the mid- to upper 40s, with winds from the west at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows range from near 30 in our colder spots to the low to mid-30s downtown. Winds are from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday and seasonably chilly weather for early December. Highs on Wednesday are in the breezy mid- to upper 40s, before moderating to the low 50s on Thursday when winds ease a bit. Clear and cold Wednesday night with lows in the 20s to near 30, while clouds increase Thursday night with lows in the 30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday and/or Saturday likely bring on-and-off showers, although their timing is uncertain. If the approaching storm system arrives quickly (per the American forecast model), Friday would be the wetter day, whereas if it takes its time (per the European forecast model), the bulk of any rain could hold off until Saturday. Highs are in the low 50s, with lows mostly in the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium