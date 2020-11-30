Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: The rain has ended, but clouds probably stay fairly numerous through the night. A few clearer moments are possible. Winds are out of the northwest about 5 to 10 mph, with some gustier moments. Lows are mainly in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): As the upper-level low pressure system related to today’s storm lumbers by, we stay mostly cloudy. There could even be a few rain or snow showers, although most of that should remain in the mountains to the west. It’s breezy, with sustained speeds from the northwest about 10 to 15 mph. That probably means some gusts to about 30 mph or so. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 40s.
Pollen update: Before the rain, mold spores were low and tree pollen was low.
Spring out, winter in: We had a tornado watch in parts of the area earlier. A winter storm warning goes into effect tonight for the mountains to the west. In Canaan Valley, W.Va., they’re expecting about four to seven inches of snow by Wednesday morning.
