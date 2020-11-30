Making it even more remarkable, it’s the second such day this month with more than two inches of rain, the most for any November.

The 2.39 inches observed in Washington demolishes the old record for the date of 1.15 inches in 1934. Baltimore also easily surpassed its previous Nov. 30 record of 1.19 inches in 1967, with 2.74 inches recorded through 3 p.m. Though less rain fell to the west at Dulles, the 1.38 inches there also clinched a record for Nov. 30, topping 1.31 inches from 2016.

Rainfall of this magnitude is unusual during the colder months of the year. Between November and February, before this year, multiple instances of at least two inches of rain have happened only twice before. The two previous cases, in 2002-03 and 1997-98, occurred during El Niño events, when subtropical moisture from the Pacific Ocean is prone to streaking across the South toward the Mid-Atlantic. This November, we’re in the midst of a La Niña, during which moisture can be more scarce; but 2020 has proved to be an exception.

The responsible storm system followed a path from the Deep South up the Appalachians enabling it to draw tremendous moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. Both bodies of water are running warmer than normal, likely increasing the rainfall intensity.

Year-to-date, Washington has seen 52.38 inches of rain. That’s eighth most on record through Monday. We’re now also closing in on a top-10 wettest year, only two years after 2018 became D.C.'s wettest year on record, with 66.28 inches.

If the rain stopped now, it would also be enough to put the city more than a foot ahead of its annual precipitation average of 39.74 inches.

December is of course still left to come, and it averages around three inches of rain (and melted snow). If average precipitation materializes, 2020 will end up around the seventh wettest year on record in Washington.

The heavy precipitation events this year follow a trend expected with human-caused climate change. For instance, according to an analysis by Climate Central, two-inch rainfall days have become more likely across the country since 1950.

As the climate has warmed, Climate Central has found heavy downpours are becoming heavier both locally and nationally during both cold and warm months of the year.

Days with at least two inches of rain are not yet common enough in Washington to identify clear long-term trends. Even so, the decade that just ended (2010-2019) ranked among the top five for such days with 20. The seven this year also surpasses the count during the 1890s and the 1980s in their entirety, each of which had six such days.