Today (Tuesday): Cloudy this morning with scattered light rain and snow showers, especially between 7 and noon. Best chances to see some snowflakes are in the western to northern suburbs, but it could mix into the city before ending. Skies could show some peeks of sun in the afternoon, even though we stay mostly cloudy most of the time. Highs only manage to reach the mid- to upper 40s and winds from the west at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mean wind chills will make it feel like the 30s to low 40s at times. Bundle up. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear toward dawn as temperatures drop into the upper 20s in the outer suburbs to the mid-30s right in the city. Winds are breezy early but settle down to about 5 to 10 mph from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny, but still cold with highs in the mid- to upper 40s by afternoon. Winds from the west pick up again to the 10 to 15 mph range with some gusts to 20 to offer a bit more wind chill. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and a bit colder with lows from the mid-20s to the low 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday should be sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid-50s with light winds. This is probably our best day of the week overall. Clouds increase later Thursday night with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Friday features an approaching front with increasing clouds and scattered showers potentially by afternoon and evening. Highs should be into the 50s again. Friday night looks to be mostly cloudy, too, with scattered showers possible as lows drift down into the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

The weekend starts on the cloudier side with showers again on Saturday as highs work into the 40s to low 50s. Depending on the timing of the showers, we could see some snowflakes mixed in for the western to northern suburbs again. Some lingering clouds continue into Saturday night as lows drop into the 30s. Sunday should clear out, with colder highs only in the 40s, but we will have to watch a possible storm developing along the cold front to our south and east. The current thinking is that it will stay far enough offshore to avoid us and help sunshine return for Sunday, but that could change. Confidence: Low

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.