Through Tonight: We may continue to see a few rain or snow showers this evening, mainly to the north and inconsequential. Otherwise, clouds should diminish quite a bit in the hours after sunset. Eventually the skies will turn clear. Lows will be mainly in the near-30-to-low-30s range. There could be some in the upper 20s in the usual cold spots, and downtown could be just above freezing. Winds will die off a bit but stay up around 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph. Wind chills will dip into the 20s by late evening and remain there into the early morning.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It will be a bright and crisp start, and it will stay that way. Unfortunately we’ve still got those winds to deal with. They will probably strengthen again during the day. Highs will again be in the mid-and upper 40s — perhaps a degree or so warmer than today — in most locations. Winds out of the north and northwest will blow around 20 mph, with gusts past 30 mph.

Darkness falls: As you look out into the way-too-early darkness, keep the good news in mind. We will start gaining evening light in about a week, and by the end of the month, we will have gained 10 minutes on today’s 4:46 p.m. sunset.