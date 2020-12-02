Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): One of the colder mornings we’ve seen lately as temperatures rise through the 30s. Afternoon highs only reach around 45-50 despite partly to mostly sunny skies, and it feels colder than that as winds continue with gusts from the west around 25 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds diminish during the evening as temperatures fall back through the 40s into the 30s. Overnight lows dip to the rather chilly upper 20s and low 30s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Temperatures trend a bit warmer after the chilly start. Skies are mostly to partly sunny under the influence of high pressure, as morning temperatures rise into the 30s and 40s, with afternoon highs around 50-55. Winds are light from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Calm conditions continue even as high pressure starts to slip away. Lows settle in the mid-30s with increasing clouds. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

We should be looking at similar temperatures on Friday with highs in the low to mid-50s, but feeling a bit cooler overall thanks to mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see a chance of showers by Friday afternoon or evening, with an increasing chance of rain later Friday night as low pressure develops to our south. Friday night lows fall to near 40. Confidence: Medium

Models have been having a tough time figuring out a potential storm system for the weekend. Rain is looking more likely for much of Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s, but forecast confidence is still on the low side. Showers could linger into Saturday night as lows drop to the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: Low-Medium