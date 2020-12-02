Through Tonight: Skies are clear through the evening and into the overnight. Winds diminish as well. Not calm, but trending from around 10 to 15 mph early to five mph after midnight. Most or all spots except right near the water should see a freeze. Lows are in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Sunshine rules. We climb nicely off crisp morning temperatures as highs end up in the low 50s. Winds turn to come from the south at around five to 10 mph.
See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low.
Winter: From 12 to 20 inches of lake effect snow fell on parts of Ohio through yesterday. It’s full-blown winter there today.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.