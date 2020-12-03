Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Mostly sunny skies should hold on until late afternoon. Highs in the low 50s are relatively comfortable, with minimal breezes from the southwest. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds increase but the moon peeks through from time to time. Breezes from the south remain very light. Lows fall to the mid- to upper 30s (low 40s downtown). Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds dominate, but showers are a rarity. Main risk of getting damp comes later in the afternoon. Highs struggle to reach the low 50s. Winds remain minimal from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers are still likely to be light and limited through the evening. But steady rain develops late at night as winds pick up from the northeast. Lows hover in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Heavy downpours and gusty north winds are likely to make Saturday a good day to go dig out those jigsaw puzzles and stay indoors. The heaviest rains should be in the morning, but showers may linger into the afternoon. Highs are stuck in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds remain brisk overnight as we dry out, and lows range through the 30s. Confidence: Medium

Clouds break up on Sunday, but brisk winds and highs in the mid- to upper 40s make the indoors preferable. Winds wind down overnight, allowing most areas to fall to the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium