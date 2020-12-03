Ivus occur when strong winds push sea ice up against the coast. The fetch of wind blowing over long sheets of ice gives it enough momentum that it is unable to stop upon colliding with the shore.

That results in the ice fragmenting or breaking, accumulating in heaps along the coast. And where winds and wave action are strong enough, the force of an ivus can cause damage.

“They’re fairly infrequent,” said Luke Culver, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Fairbanks. “There’s probably only a few every winter across the coastal areas of the state.”

Culver explained that they only occur when the ice is very thin and brittle, allowing it to be chopped into little bits as it’s slammed against the beach.

“It’s really hard to know how much [thin ice] is there,” said Culver. “Generally it would only [pile up] just a few feet onto the shore.”

Most of Alaska’s North Slope is sparsely populated. Utqiagvik, formerly Barrow, and Wainwright both sit along the coast, but are settled far enough inland that the ice shove may prove benign. However, 280 miles to the east-southeast in Katovik, the Barter Island Airport’s runway may need to be watched if mounds of ice accumulate, but that appeared unlikely. Katovik had a population of 262 in 2015.

Utqiagvik, the northernmost community in the United States, was also under a blizzard warning for Thursday night as light snow was set to combine with gusty winds, freezing fog and temperatures hovering around 10 degrees. Friday’s high was expected to be exceptionally “mild” in comparison with the average — in the teens. The average high this time of year is zero. The city is in the midst of 66 days of “polar night,” the sun not slated to rise until Jan. 23.

Ice shoves are rarely more than a nuisance over the open ocean, but can cause serious damage, especially on the Great Lakes. Lake Erie in particular, thanks to its length and orientation, is susceptible to damaging pileups of ice.

In February 2019, a “tsunami of ice” crashed ashore in Mather Park, over the Peace Bridge in Canada across from Buffalo Onlookers watched in horror as a wind-driven spike in water levels, called a seiche, flung shards of ice onto land. Officials were even forced to issue a voluntary evacuation order as a 10-foot-high wall of ice threatened homes and businesses.

On occasion, similarly dramatic ice shoves can affect the Alaskan Coast, such as the one in June 2001 along the Chukchi Sea coast. That one resulted in 15-foot mountains of ice in Utqiagvik.

The ice shove is not the only unusual weather to be affecting Alaska. An atmospheric river of moisture, directed north by an area of strong high pressure across the Western United States, brought a record seven to 10 inches of rainfall to areas north of Juneau between Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving two people still missing Thursday morning. At least four homes were destroyed in a landslide in the town of Haines, about 60 miles north-northwest of the Alaskan capital.

“Law enforcement reported landslides ongoing across the warned area,” said the Weather Service in Juneau on Wednesday afternoon. “The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.” That Weather Service office issued just its second flash flood warning on record during this event.