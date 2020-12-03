Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds will increase overnight. They’ll start out rather thin, but stars and the moon may be fully obscured over time. Lows will be in the mid-30s to near 40. Winds will be from the south around 5 mph.
Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds will be numerous throughout. But they should also lower and thicken during the day. Showers may develop in the afternoon, especially to the west and southwest. Rain will become more likely heading into evening, with periods of heavy rain possible overnight as a low pressure passes offshore. Highs will make the low to mid-50s.
Rain watch: With 52.4 inches of rainfall this year, Washington is sitting over a foot above normal for an entire year. The next storm looks as if it could drop up to an inch or two locally. If that happened, Washington would jump to between the seventh and eighth wettest year on record from the current number 11 spot.
