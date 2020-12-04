Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Mid- and high-level clouds dominate the sky. A couple of morning sprinkles or showers are possible, but they’ll be brief if they appear. We could see some milky peeks of sunshine before rain chances notably grow again by late afternoon. The main rain is moving in from the west and southwest of town as night falls. High temperatures get to around 50 degrees with a few mid-50s possible in warmer, dry spots. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Tonight: If you weren’t getting wet already, rain should fill in for all of our region by late evening. Downpours and periods of heavy rain (adding up to one to two inches) are possible as the night wears on and a nor’easter develops going offshore. Stay alert around poorly drained areas or low-lying zones through early Saturday morning. North and northeasterly winds become noticeable by dawn, as temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week…

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s windy as rain slowly tapers off. We may see downpours end around sunrise but may still have some pesky showers linger into midday or early afternoon. A few peeks of sunshine are possible, too. Northwesterly winds around 20 mph could gust near 30 mph, but at least they help dry us out somewhat during the afternoon. High temperatures get into the upper 40s to low 50s, though wind chills may often be in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds and clouds are slowly on the decrease but it’s still noticeably chilly! A snow flurry is possible. Low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-30s with wind chills in the 20s before dawn. Evening northwesterly breezes around 20 mph are nearer 10 mph by sunrise. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Sunnier skies rule but northwesterly winds could continue to gust around 25 mph at times. Wind chills are in the upper 20s early but 30s throughout the day as the thermometer struggles to top out around 40 degrees to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Sunday night: Northwesterly breezes may finally wind down below 5 mph as the night wears on. If skies can remain partly cloudy, allowing the ground to cool more effectively, we could see a very chilly night in the mid-20s outside the Beltway to around 30 degrees downtown. Confidence: Medium

It could be a cold, partly cloudy day Monday with a few snow flurries around. High temperatures could struggle to get near 40 degrees in the coldest spots, perhaps mid-40s for more than half the region. We’ll have to see just how cold this air mass ends up being. Stay tuned for small forecast tweaks as we get closer. Confidence: Medium