The NAM, American (GFS), and Canadian models are in the no snow or just flurries camp, predicting that either the disturbance will track too far south or not generate enough moisture for accumulating snow.

The primary European model, however, tracks the disturbance far enough north and predicts it will have enough juice for the possibility of a light accumulation. Its current forecast shows the potential for a dusting to an inch.

In the 50 simulations of the entire European modeling system, about one-quarter of them forecast at least a dusting but just a few of them predict more than an inch. Forty percent of them show no precipitation. Overall, it suggests just a 10 to 20 percent chance of an inch of snow in the immediate area, increasing to 20 to 30 percent to the southwest. Locations from Charlottesville and to the west have a better chance of measurable snowfall.

Temperatures at high altitudes look plenty cold enough for snow but temperatures closer to the ground look marginal for accumulation on more than grassy areas, especially along and east of Interstate 95. However, the European model drops the temperature below freezing west of Interstate 95, which might allow for some slick spots on road surfaces in our colder areas if a period of light snow occurs.

AD

AD

If temperatures shift any colder in future forecasts and models trend toward heavier precipitation, this event could cause more widespread slick spots and disruption. But if it trends warmer or drier, it’s a non-event.