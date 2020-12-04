Through Tonight: The band of rain to the west and northwest may try to expand southeast into the evening. The main body of rain with the storm system also will push in from the south and southwest during the mid-to-late evening. Bottom line, conditions deteriorate with time, from west (early evening) to east (late evening).

Rain will be heaviest, and may cause some localized flooding, from late evening through the predawn hours. About an inch or so seems likely in the city, with more east and less west. The greatest flooding risk is probably near and east of Interstate 95. The speed of the storm should help minimize that threat.

Tomorrow (Saturday): We may have some rain around early, but the storm will be rapidly moving northeast so it won’t last long. Winds will become quite feisty sometime around sunrise, blowing around 25 to 30 mph at peak, with gusts to 40 mph or more. Skies should rapidly clear through the midday. Highs will be in the mid- and upper 40s. Winds will make it feel colder than that.

Sunday: It will be mostly clear and cold, with high clouds perhaps increasing in the afternoon. Highs will be mainly in the low 40s, maybe in the mid-40s in places like downtown. Winds will be out of the north around five to 10 mph, with gusts into the 20 mph range. Wind chills will be a good 10 degrees or so lower much of the day.

We will need to eye another storm system developing to the south later in the day and especially into Monday. It could potentially throw us some snow showers or even light snow by Sunday night.