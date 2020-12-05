Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): The first big nor’easter of the season has nothing to slow it down, so it’s already heading out of here. A few showers could linger into the early morning, but we’re mainly looking at a windy and clearing day. High temperatures are right around 50. Winds out of the north blow around 20 mph, especially in the morning into early afternoon, with gusts between 30 and 35 mph likely. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies are mainly clear, and it’s a chilly night. Winds drop off somewhat with sunset. That said, they stay bothersome through the night, blowing from the north around 10 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Lows in the near 30 to mid-30s zone feel more like mid-20s late and into the sunrise period with those winds. Confidence: Medium-High



Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine rules the morning. It’s one of those days that looks nicer than it feels, but the sun helps it not feel too bad. Highs reach the low 40s or so, and winds are lighter than today. Some high clouds may be filtering into the area during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies persist. We’ll be watching the next storm system developing to our south. There’s a slight chance it could throw some snow showers into the area late night. Lows reach the upper 20s and lower 30s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We should at least see clouds on Monday, and there’s the potential for some snowflakes if the storm system offshore is close enough to us. For now, it seems any risk is for conversational type flakes, but it’s not impossible more could fall. Still cold, with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies should clear into the night. Lows are in the mid-20s to around 30. Confidence: Low-Medium

By Tuesday, sunshine seems likely to return. It may remain breezy with a storm moving away to the northeast. Highs are in the low and mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.