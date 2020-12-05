Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Northwest winds will stay gusty over the next few hours but will gradually subside this evening. Skies will also show signs of clearing later tonight, which should provide the right conditions for some cold overnight temperatures. Low temps will range from the upper 20s outside the Beltway to around freezing in D.C.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Some rather ho-hum weather for Sunday. Skies should be clear enough to call it a mostly sunny day, but with the general flow coming from the northwest, temperatures will remain on the moderate side. Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid-40s with a noticeable but not too bothersome northwesterly wind at around 10-15 mph. Clear, calm and cold tomorrow night, with most of the region falling below the freezing mark.
Storm leaves a wet wake: The storm that’s battering New England today dropped a good amount of water on us over the past 24 hours. Notice the higher totals (yellow shading) located along the Bay and near the Atlantic, a good indication of a storm center strengthening rapidly once it hit the fertile Delmarva ocean waters.
If you are like me, and you love watching cool atmospheric processes on satellite imagery, this developing nor’easter has provided plenty of eye-watering content. A perfect alignment of ideal atmospheric factors to create a “bomb” nor’easter. And I am sure it’s bittersweet to watch for any snow lovers in the Mid-Atlantic.
