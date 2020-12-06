Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

AD

Today (Sunday): A frosty start stays plenty cool despite mostly to partly sunny skies. Morning temperatures rise through the 30s with afternoon highs only in the low to mid-40s. Winds back off from yesterday, but are still breezy at times, gusting from the northwest around 20 mph. That makes for a pretty cold day, especially in the shade. That being said, it is winter, after all, so feeling cold is to be expected. Confidence: High

AD

Tonight: A storm system to our south starts to cloud up our skies late this evening and overnight. Temperatures still manage to cool quickly despite the increasing clouds, with lows dropping to the upper 20s and low 30s. Toward dawn, a few flurries or snow showers are possible, mainly south and southeast of D.C. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek.

AD

Tomorrow (Monday): The storm system slides by to our south and out to sea, taking any chance of seeing a few flakes with it by the time you’ve finished your morning coffee. Skies then turn partly sunny as morning temperatures rise into and through the 30s, with continued chilly afternoon highs only reaching the low 40s. Just a bit of a breeze from the north, around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tomorrow night: A lingering breeze from the northwest keeps temperatures from getting as cold as they might otherwise. Still, it’s plenty cold, with lows dropping to the mid-20s to near 30 beneath partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

High pressure controls our weather Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures remain below average. Skies should be at least partly sunny with highs both days in the mid-40s. Continued cold Tuesday night and Wednesday night with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a zero-to-10 scale.