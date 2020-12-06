Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

5/10: Mostly to partly sunny with a breezy chill, though not as gusty as yesterday. Par for the course this time of year.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy at times. Highs: Low to mid-40s.
  • Tonight: Increasing clouds, a few flurries or snow showers? Lows: Near 30.
  • Tomorrow: Becoming partly sunny, chilly. Highs: Low 40s.

Forecast in detail

Our weather continues to look nicer than it feels outside, not only today, but through the first part of the workweek, with above-average sunshine but below-average temperatures. The only “action” for us is the chance of a few flurries or sow showers late tonight, mainly south and southeast of D.C. High pressure then takes over again, keeping us dry and cool through midweek.

Today (Sunday): A frosty start stays plenty cool despite mostly to partly sunny skies. Morning temperatures rise through the 30s with afternoon highs only in the low to mid-40s. Winds back off from yesterday, but are still breezy at times, gusting from the northwest around 20 mph. That makes for a pretty cold day, especially in the shade. That being said, it is winter, after all, so feeling cold is to be expected. Confidence: High

Tonight: A storm system to our south starts to cloud up our skies late this evening and overnight. Temperatures still manage to cool quickly despite the increasing clouds, with lows dropping to the upper 20s and low 30s. Toward dawn, a few flurries or snow showers are possible, mainly south and southeast of D.C. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): The storm system slides by to our south and out to sea, taking any chance of seeing a few flakes with it by the time you’ve finished your morning coffee. Skies then turn partly sunny as morning temperatures rise into and through the 30s, with continued chilly afternoon highs only reaching the low 40s. Just a bit of a breeze from the north, around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A lingering breeze from the northwest keeps temperatures from getting as cold as they might otherwise. Still, it’s plenty cold, with lows dropping to the mid-20s to near 30 beneath partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

High pressure controls our weather Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures remain below average. Skies should be at least partly sunny with highs both days in the mid-40s. Continued cold Tuesday night and Wednesday night with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a zero-to-10 scale.

1/10 (): Light snow looks like it stays south and southeast of us late tonight, but sometimes these systems creep north at the last minute, so we’ll keep watching.