Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds will be on the increase through the overnight period. Before then however, temperatures will drop off quite nicely, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s, even in downtown DC. That’s cold enough for a chance of light snow or flurries beginning around 5 a.m., with the best odds in areas south of the Beltway and especially toward Central Virginia.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Monday): Light snow or flurries are possible through around mid-morning, especially in our southern areas where a dusting is possible, mainly on the grass and cold surfaces like mulch and car tops. A few slick spots on roadways can’t be ruled out mainly well to the southwest, in western Fauquier County and to the southwest along the Blue Ridge. By mid-to-late morning, skies partially clear with a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon. It’s noticeably brisk, with highs barely able to crack the low 40s. Clear and cold tomorrow night with everyone dropping into the 20s.
See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Tons of snow in the mountains of Austria: Upwards of 60 inches of snow fell in the central eastern Alps this weekend. If you are in the mood for some good heavy snow imagery, take a look at the twitter thread here.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.