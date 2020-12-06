While snowfall amounts in Massachusetts fell short of what was forecast, a bull’s eye of 12.5 inches was measured in Paxton, Mass., just to the northwest of Worcester. Worcester airport, located at 1,000 feet in elevation, recorded 9.6 inches. Similar amounts were observed in northeast Connecticut, with 10 inches reported out of Union.

Meanwhile, strong winds near the coast of southern New England approached 70 mph in spots, particularly on outer Cape Cod and the Islands. Dennis, Mass., gusted to 68 mph, and both Aquinnah on Martha’s Vineyard and Siasconset on Nantucket to 61 mph. Gusty winds were also hammering coastal Maine, with the combination of high winds and heavy, wet snow leading to widespread power outages.

As of 9:45 a.m. Eastern time on Sunday, 212,000 customers were without power in Maine alone, nearly a quarter of the state, while heavy snow was still falling. Nearly 60,000 customers were without power in New Hampshire, where heavy snow fell Saturday and Saturday night. Some parts of Maine have received more than a foot of snow, with totals of up to a foot and a half in the forecast before the storm moves into the Canadian Maritimes.

But in southern New England, the storm was far messier.

In January or February, this storm could have been a raging blizzard, because it would have encountered a colder air mass. But on Saturday, the storm had to manufacture its own cold air through a process known as dynamic cooling, with heavy raindrops and snowflakes evaporating into drier air acting to chill the atmosphere.

In Connecticut in particular, that proved an extremely delicate process, with snowfall totals turning to be heavily elevation-dependent. Snow quickly stacked up just a few hundred feet above places that received a soaking rain. In Burlington, about 15 miles west of Hartford, seven inches had fallen at 1,100 feet at the same time as a slushy inch or less had piled up at 300 feet.

Interstate 84 was shut down from the Massachusetts state line to Exit 70 in Connecticut for a time Saturday afternoon as crews responded to multiple accidents.

Also on Saturday afternoon, the rain/snow line gradually swung east toward the coast as wraparound moisture west of the storm center pivoted though. That dragged chillier air in from the northwest, supporting a transition to all snow. In Boston and its western suburbs, this occurred during the mid- to late afternoon. Thundersnow was reported in Athol, in north-central Massachusetts, during the height of the storm. In southeastern Massachusetts, primarily rain fell, totaling more than four inches in spots.

The storm rapidly intensified, with its central air pressure plummeting so quickly that it qualified as a meteorological “bomb.” The storm resulted from the combination of two separate weather systems to form a single, more powerful system. Its main components were a surface low that brought accumulating snowfall to northwest Oklahoma early in the week and a mid-level disturbance that dropped south out of Ontario.

On water vapor satellite imagery, the two features merged near the Appalachians, with precipitation erupting in what is known as a “baroclinic leaf,” or leaf-shaped curtain of cloud cover, and storminess Friday night. Before long, the storm wrapped up into a spiraling, elongated comma shape. That swirl marked the classic structure of a nasty winter storm, but also complicated Saturday’s forecast.

Unlike classic New England snowstorms, which pass well offshore, the center of low pressure on Saturday tucked in close to the coast, tracking just east of the Cape Cod Canal. That meant unusually variable weather across short distances. Shortly after 3 p.m., the breeze on Cape Cod went calm, with northwesterly winds west of the center and warm southerly winds to the east.

Barnstable, on the mid-Cape, sat at 56 degrees, while temperatures were in the mid-40s just 15 miles west. Breaks of sunshine and blue sky were even noted on the Outer Cape as the center of the storm’s circulation passed overhead. Soon afterward, winds began screaming out of the west-northwest as air rushed in to fill the void of the low-pressure area.