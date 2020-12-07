Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): Light snow or flurries are possible this morning, mainly south of the District. We can’t totally rule out a dusting but wouldn’t be surprised if most spots end up without accumulation. Some locations, especially as you head north, may not see snow at all. By mid-morning, skies should begin to partially clear. During the afternoon, it’s partly sunny and cold with highs 40 to 45 and winds from the north around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: A cold early winter’s night. Under partly cloudy skies, lows slide into the mid-20s in our colder spots to near 30 downtown. With winds from the northwest around 10 mph and higher gusts, it feels more like 20. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs only manage the low 40s, which is more typical of January. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, with some gusts over 20 mph, make it feel several degrees colder. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Under clear skies, winds ease a bit and temperatures plunge. Lows range from the low to mid-20s in our colder spots to near 30 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday through Friday we see a gradual warming trend. Highs Wednesday in the mid- to upper 40s moderate to the low 50s Thursday and mid-50s on Friday. Each day features partly to mostly sunny skies. Nights are mostly clear, with lows in the upper 20s in our colder spots to the mid- to upper 30s downtown both Wednesday and Thursday nights. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Clouds increase Friday night, and it’s not as cold, with lows closer to 40. Variable cloud cover and mild on Saturday, with highs in the mid- to upper 50s. There is a chance of showers at night, when lows slide into the 40s. Confidence: Medium

After perhaps a lingering shower early, skies should slowly clear on Sunday as it turns windy with highs in the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.