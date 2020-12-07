Even so, most seem confident that we’ll see more snow than last winter, but that’s a very low bar. Last winter’s snowfall totaled just 0.6 inches in Washington, the third-lowest amount on record.

Of course, last winter, the majority of forecasters wrongly predicted above-average snowfall, while a few outliers, which included the Capital Weather Gang, called for somewhat below-average amounts. This year, a couple forecasters are again going against the grain, predicting a rather snowy winter. So maybe, to the delight of snow lovers, the contrarian viewpoint will prevail.

AD

AD

Below, we summarize the winter outlooks from more than a dozen meteorologists and forecasting groups along with the snow predictions from the Capital Weather Gang and its readers.

Commercial forecasts

We interviewed via email seven forecasters who either own forecasting businesses or represent larger companies about their winter outlooks for Washington. All but two predicted just 7 to 10 inches of snow for the winter at Reagan National Airport, Washington’s official observing location, well off the 1981 to 2010 average of 15.4 inches.

The two outliers have seen signs that snow could overperform expectations and call for more than 20 inches.

Here’s a summary of their outlooks:

AD

Joe Bastardi, WeatherBell: 10 inches of snow and somewhat above-average temperatures

Judah Cohen, Atmospheric and Environmental Research: 9 inches and average temperatures

Todd Crawford, the Weather Company: 7 inches and above-average temperatures

Paul Dorian, Perspecta Weather: 20.5 inches and slightly below-average temperatures

Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather: 10 inches and above-average temperatures

Matt Rogers, Commodity Weather Group: 10 inches and somewhat above-average temperatures

Dave Tolleris, WxRisk: 22 inches of snow and average temperatures

Media forecasts

Winter outlooks from the area’s broadcast meteorologists were in a remarkably good agreement, all predicting below-average snowfall and above-average temperatures. Here’s a summary of their outlooks:

AD

NBC4 : Four to 10 inches of snow and above-average temperatures

FOX5 : Seven to 17 inches and above-average temperatures

ABC7 : Three to 13 inches and above-average temperatures

WUSA9 : About 10 inches and above-average temperatures

Capital Weather Gang forecasts

Capital Weather Gang’s official winter outlook, released Nov. 18, called for somewhat above-average temperatures and 10 to 14 inches of snow in the immediate area, which is slightly below average.

For fun, I queried individual contributors to the Capital Weather Gang for their snowfall predictions for National Airport this winter, which are summarized below:

The average amount predicted by Capital Weather Gang contributors, 10.8 inches, falls squarely in the range provided in our winter outlook, but the range of 3.1 to 22 inches does show some diversity in opinion.

Capital Weather Gang reader forecasts

More than 750 readers participated in our competition to predict how much snow would fall in Washington (at Reagan National Airport) during the winter. The average amount predicted was 11.9 inches, with a range from 0.1 to 59.2 inches. That’s a big reduction from last year, when readers predicted an average of 18.8 inches.