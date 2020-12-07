By late week, intermittent turrets of cold may oppose the balmy weather, but long-range forecasts favor near-to-above-normal temperatures for most of the country into the foreseeable future.

A toasty pattern

Highs were already forecast to top record levels in California on Monday, contributing to serious fire-weather concerns unusually late in the year. San Francisco was expected to hit 70 degrees, which would set a record for the date. Sacramento should claim a record Dec. 7 high of 70, too, beating out its record of 67 degrees, established just last year. Average December temperatures are about two degrees higher in Sacramento nowadays than they were in the 1940s.

The warmth will then blossom over the northern Intermountain West and Rockies, with strong high pressure building south out of Canada from Alberta and Saskatchewan. The toasty high-pressure system is so mild that columns of air beneath it have grown vertically by the size of 2½ football fields, since warm air expands. Weather balloons launched from Glasgow and Great Falls, Mont., as well as Bismarck, N.D., on Monday morning set atmospheric height records, with more likely in the days ahead.

In Canada, regions in northern Manitoba and Nunavut west of the Hudson Bay — a place that is usually clasped by an icy, tundra-like deep freeze this time of year — could have highs Tuesday some 40 degrees above normal. They will see highs above freezing before returning to more-typical subzero temperatures late in the week.

Exceptionally mild weather builds east

Into Tuesday and Wednesday, the core of the high pressure slides east, parking itself over the central United States; virtually everywhere but the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic will see above-average temperatures. Over the central Plains, highs could run 25 or even 30 degrees above average.

Omaha could be looking at a high in the mid-60s on Wednesday; its average high for the date is 37. On Monday morning, the city was under a freezing-fog advisory.

“Wednesday’s temps are the week’s zenith, with mid 60s south and east of the Platte and Missouri rivers,” wrote the local National Weather Service office. “Records are possible at all climate sites.”

Wichita could be in the lower 60s on Tuesday and climb to 66 on Wednesday, 21 degrees above average and just a degree above the record set back in 1946. Sioux Falls, S.D., may surge into the upper 50s, a far cry from averages this time of year in the 20s.

Around the same time, a storm system will begin developing over Oklahoma, shifting east and tugging a ribbon of unseasonable warmth northward toward Chicago into Thursday. The Windy City could hit 50 degrees Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at a time of year when mid-30s are the norm.

Warmth arrives on the East Coast

By the weekend, the East Coast will be front and center for unseasonable warmth, albeit in a tempered state. The nation’s capital could see highs in the upper 50s to near 60 both Saturday and Sunday, compared with average highs in the mid-40s. Mid-50s are likely in Boston, too, Sunday; 43 degrees is the average high for the second week in December.

The warm spell will be confined to extreme eastern New England on Sunday afternoon before being stretched and shoved offshore, but models continue to hint at the likelihood of another amorphous splotch of warmth gathering across the national weather map by mid-to-late week next week.

Unusual December warmth has become more frequent in recent years as human-caused climate change has elevated temperatures. The mild weather predicted to prevail in the coming weeks fits right into that trend.